Memorial held in Medford for fallen firefighter, Logan Taylor

Spectators from nearly every forestry agency in Jackson and Josephine Counties gathered at Harry and David Field in Medford to honor him.

Taylor was battling the Rum Creek Fire when he was critically injured by a falling tree. Despite life saving efforts, he died at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 18th.

He is the second firefighter to die in the line-of-duty in Oregon this season. 27-year-old Collin Hagan was also killed by a falling tree while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon, early this month. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there have been 70 firefighter fatalities nationally this year.

During the service, Chaplain Fred Saada read a statement from Taylor's family, which described him as having an infectious smile that would light up the room.

"Logan, we will forever cherish your kindness, humbleness and empathy for all. Our lives have been truly blessed for knowing you," the statement says.

Taylor's grandfather and father both worked in forestry before him. His father worked for Taylor when he started his own contract firefighting company, Sasquatch Reforestation, two years ago.