Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state.

WOW! We saw A LOT 😲of lightning ⚡️in the PNW. When we say a lot we mean...A LOT!



From Tuesday evening into Wednesday we saw 5,473 strikes run across almost ALL of OR and many parts of WA too. OR saw the bulk of the 5,223 strikes and WA saw 250 strikes. #fireyear2022 pic.twitter.com/t007ieuC7f — Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (@NWCCInfo) August 10, 2022

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started.

But as temperatures will rise over the next few days, the fire marshal’s office says there’s a big chance of holdover fires.

A task force will be staged in Deschutes County starting Thursday to quickly respond to the potential fires. Another crew will be mobilized in Klamath County starting on Saturday.

Last night's 5,473 lightning ⚡️⚡️⚡️ strikes were something to behold! But where do last night's strikes fit in with the biggest single day totals?



Since 2000, last night's strikes come in at a cool 50th place. One of the bigger years we've seen in the modern era was 2013! pic.twitter.com/1WgaNefPV8 — Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (@NWCCInfo) August 11, 2022

