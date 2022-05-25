© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire

Fire prevention measures take effect on BLM lands

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM PDT
Brian Bull
/
KLCC

The Bureau of Land Management says summer-time fire prevention restrictions will take effect this Friday on its land in Oregon and Washington. The measures, which are implemented annually, ban the use of fireworks, target shooting with metal targets, and steel-component ammunition.

“All of these various devices can cause sparks that can then lead to wildfires," said Morgan Rubanow, a BLM spokesperson. "By not allowing the use of these during fire season, it really helps bring down the amount of human-caused fires we might have.”

Much of eastern and central Oregon is under drought conditions. The fire prevention restrictions will remain in effect through the end of October.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
