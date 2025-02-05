Winter storm continues to make for hazardous travel

Schools are closed in much of the region, including in Ashland, Medford, Grants Pass, Central Point and most of the Rogue Valley. Southern Oregon University in Ashland and Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls are closed, as well.

The Rogue Valley Transportation District announced last night that only four of its 14 routes will operate today. The District said those routes will start at 10:00 this morning and shut down by 6:00 this evening. Officials will re-evaluate later this morning and will announce any changes at 9:00.

The Oregon Department of Transportation declared a Severe Weather Hazard on I-5, near Siskiyou Summit. There are periodic delays of up to two hours going over the summit. Officials urge motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and to carry safety equipment and supplies if they must drive.

Pacific Power says its repair crews continue to respond to storm-related outages. As of 6:30 Wednesday morning, the utility reported about 2,000 customers without power between Medford and Grants Pass, with just over 100 still without power around Klamath Falls. That's down from more than 8,000 in Klamath Falls last night.

The National Weather Service in Medford forecasts continued snowfall throughout much of the region on Thursday. The office says its Monday snowfall total of 6.3 inches was the seventh largest 24-hour accumulation on record.

