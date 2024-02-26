Snow and gusty wind expected in Southern Oregon and far Northern California this week

A winter storm watch is also in place in central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine, Jackson and Klamath Counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening above 2,500 feet, which is about the elevation of Butte Falls. Heavy snow is possible, potentially up to 11 inches, so travel could be extremely difficult.

Southwestern Oregon is expected to experience moderate impacts from the winter storm from Thursday through Saturday morning.

In Ashland, the Severe Weather Overnight Shelter will be open on the night of Monday, Feb. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter is located at 2200 Ashland St. It's a low-barrier shelter with limited space. Doors are closed and lights out by 10 p.m.

The coasts of both Southern Oregon and far Northern California are under small craft advisories, and the coast of Del Norte County is under a high wind watch.

NWS The weather forecast in Northwest California this week, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Del Norte and Humboldt Counties on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Heavy snow and rainfall and strong winds are expected throughout Northwest California on Thursday, with heavy snow on Friday and Saturday and the potential for hail on the coast. Lingering showers are expected to taper off on Sunday.

A winter storm watch is in place from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening in Siskiyou County above 3,000 feet. Heavy snow is possible.

Very heavy snow is expected on highway passes, especially in Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity Counties. A winter storm watch is in effect in those locations from Wednesday evening through Friday morning above 2,000 feet.

In northern Shasta County, a winter storm watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Sunday morning due to heavy snow and gusty winds.