Parts of Shasta and Tehama Counties to be affected by PG&E’s Aug. 30 power shutoff

Jefferson Public Radio | By CapRadio Staff
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT
Roughly 7,000 PG&E customers in Shasta and Tehama Counties are facing power shutoffs starting Wednesday morning due to high wildfire danger.
CapRadio
Due to high fire-risk weather, PG&E announced it could shut off power to as many as 8,000 customers early Wednesday morning in parts of seven counties, mostly on the western edge of the Sacramento Valley.

The counties that could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) are:

  • Shasta: 3,812
  • Tehama: 3,249
  • Yolo: 30
  • Colusa: 531 customers
  • Glenn: 365
  • Lake: 50
  • Napa: 8

PG&E estimates the shutoffs could start as early as 3 a.m. Wednesday.

These shut-offs are anticipated as hot, dry and windy weather combined with exceptional drought conditions and dry vegetation in the region create an increased risk for electrical systems to be damaged and fires to ignite. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

This map is approximate, but PG&E also has an address lookup tool that will provide more exact information.

If you do fall within the blackout area, this does not mean that you will definitely lose power, just that you are within the area where PG&E may shut power off.

Here's how to prepare if you are located where power could be shut off.

