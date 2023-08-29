Parts of Shasta and Tehama Counties to be affected by PG&E’s Aug. 30 power shutoff

The counties that could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) are:

Shasta: 3,812

Tehama: 3,249

Yolo: 30

Colusa: 531 customers

Glenn: 365

Lake: 50

Napa: 8

PG&E estimates the shutoffs could start as early as 3 a.m. Wednesday.

These shut-offs are anticipated as hot, dry and windy weather combined with exceptional drought conditions and dry vegetation in the region create an increased risk for electrical systems to be damaged and fires to ignite. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

🔥 Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the northern, central, & western Sac Valley Tuesday night to Wednesday evening.



Breezy north winds + low humidity may lead to critical fire weather conditions.



This is NWS Sacramento's first Fire Weather Watch of the year. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/RhNfVaMwGo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 28, 2023

This map is approximate, but PG&E also has an address lookup tool that will provide more exact information.

If you do fall within the blackout area, this does not mean that you will definitely lose power, just that you are within the area where PG&E may shut power off.

Here's how to prepare if you are located where power could be shut off.

