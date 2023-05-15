High temperatures continue in Oregon, with thunderstorms possible in the week ahead

Unseasonable heat continued Sunday in Oregon, with temperatures many places in the western part of the state predicted to hit the mid-90s.

Portland could reach 94 Fahrenheit and Roseburg, 98.

The National Weather Service expected temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s along the coast, and Eastern Oregon is looking at highs in the upper-70s and low 80s.

Many of Saturday’s predicted high temperatures did not come to pass. It only hit 91 in Portland, three degrees lower than weather officials had expected.

Still, heat advisories remain in effect for Oregon cities west of the Cascades through 11 p.m. Sunday.

Warm temperatures are expected to persist this week, with highs in the 80s across much of the state. And the National Weather Service predicts increased humidity and possible thunderstorms as well.

