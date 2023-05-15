© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Weather

High temperatures continue in Oregon, with thunderstorms possible in the week ahead

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM PDT
A child plays in a fountain to cool off in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, May 12, 2023. An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest and worsen wildfires already burning in western Canada, a historically temperate region that has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Claire Rush
/
A child plays in a fountain to cool off in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, May 12, 2023. An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest and worsen wildfires already burning in western Canada, a historically temperate region that has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

Warm weather is expected to persist this week, with highs in the 80s across much of the state.

Unseasonable heat continued Sunday in Oregon, with temperatures many places in the western part of the state predicted to hit the mid-90s.

Portland could reach 94 Fahrenheit and Roseburg, 98.

The National Weather Service expected temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s along the coast, and Eastern Oregon is looking at highs in the upper-70s and low 80s.

Many of Saturday’s predicted high temperatures did not come to pass. It only hit 91 in Portland, three degrees lower than weather officials had expected.

Still, heat advisories remain in effect for Oregon cities west of the Cascades through 11 p.m. Sunday.

Warm temperatures are expected to persist this week, with highs in the 80s across much of the state. And the National Weather Service predicts increased humidity and possible thunderstorms as well.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

