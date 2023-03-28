© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Snow closes I-5 Siskiyou Pass between Oregon and California

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT
An Oregon Department of Transportation camera shows driving conditions at the Siskiyou Summit location on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Oregon Department of Transportation
An Oregon Department of Transportation camera shows driving conditions at the Siskiyou Summit location on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Siskiyou Pass on Interstate 5 on Tuesday because of blizzard conditions near Mount Shasta.

Snow in many of Oregon’s mountain passes is hampering travel for families on spring break this week.



ODOT spokeswoman Julie Denney said the California Department of Transportation requested the closure to stop vehicles from getting trapped.

“The main areas with impact from these winter storms are the mountain passes in the Cascades such as the Willamette Pass, Highway 97 in Southern Oregon and even Highway 199, which goes from Grants Pass to the coast in Northern California,” Denney said.

Highways in other areas, like I-84 along the Columbia River, are open. But officials advise drivers to plan ahead by carrying chains and checking ODOT road cameras for real-time road conditions.

“It does feel like winter is lasting extra long this year,” Denney said, “but spring storms are not unusual in Oregon. It is important to plan ahead and be prepared for winter driving conditions well into the spring.”

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

