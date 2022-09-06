Blackouts possible as California heatwave continues to drive up power needs

"We have now entered the most intense wave of this heatwave," California ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer said in a press conference Monday. "Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday is at all time record levels, and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly."

Cal ISO, the state power grid operator, announced late Monday that outages haven't been needed yet, but that they remain possible during the rest of the week. The agency forecasts peak demand for Tuesday at 51,145 megawatts, which would break the record of 50,270 megawatts in 2006.

Flex Alerts calling for residents to reduce power use during the afternoon and evening have been in place since this past Wednesday. Another one is in place Tuesday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Californians are asked to reduce electricity use between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. To do so, officials recommend:

Setting air conditioning thermostats at 78 degrees

Turning off unnecessary lights

Closing blinds and drapes

Deferring using major appliances

Unplugging unused electrical devices

Limiting opening refrigerator doors

Mainzer said that while Californians have helped reduce energy demands over the past few days, the grid may need two to three times as much over the next two days.

"We're looking at energy deficits of 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts, which is as much as 10% of normal energy demand," he said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees in the Sacramento Valley and foothills through Thursday, with Monday and Tuesday forecast to be the hottest. The National Weather Service cautions there is a very high risk for heat-related injuries, and for people to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. if possible.

Find more tips to stay safe and reduce power use here.

