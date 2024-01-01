Underwriting Support

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR has attracted a growing audience of influential listeners. It's an audience that values and expects quality in their lives.
About Our Audience

Click on the headings below to learn more.

Influential
The NPR audience comprise leaders in the workplace, whether in the private or public sector or their own entrepreneurial ventures.

92% more likely to work in top management
41% more likely to be C-suite
212% more likely to have something they wrote published

Cultured
The NPR audience seeks out cultural experiences.

102% more likely to have attended an art gallery or show in the past year
107% more likely to have visited a museum in the past year
65% more likely to read books 2+ times a week

Engaged
The NPR audience strives to make a difference in their communities through activism, education, and support of charitable organizations.

171% more likely to have contacted a politician at the state, local, or national level
191% more likely to have served on a committee for a local organization
55% more likely to have volunteered for a charitable organization

Conscientious
The NPR audience values quality and trusted brands, they’re environmentally conscious and they are thoughtful about their purchases.

50% more likely to purchase food labeled as natural or organic
317% more likely to participate in environmental groups or causes
149% more likely to make financial contributions to arts, cultural or environmental organizations

Adventurous
The NPR audience enjoys traveling and learning about new places and cultures.

59% agree travel is one of their passions
58% more likely to visit cultural/historical sites while traveling internationally
48% more likely to have gone backpacking in the last year

Tech-Savvy
The NPR audience appreciates the value technology adds to their life and they’re enthusiastic about new developments and advancements like voice activation.

67% try to keep up with developments in technology
60% more likely to work in a technology-related role
78% do as much research as possible before buying electronics

