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South Coast News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions before his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
  1. Ukraine says Starlink is back to normal after disruptions
  2. This decade has been missing its big-impact midterm
  3. ‘I’m just a carpenter from Bend’: Father who killed Silver Rail school shooter grapples with the aftermath