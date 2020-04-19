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In September, the White House revoked the press credentials of journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. President Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the action by arguing that White House access is a privilege, rather than a right, accusing the targeted news organizations of inaccurate reporting, political bias, and compromising national security. A federal judge has since ordered the administration to temporarily restore those credentials while a legal challenge filed by the news outlets moves through the courts.