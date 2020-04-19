-
In September, the White House revoked the press credentials of journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. President Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the action by arguing that White House access is a privilege, rather than a right, accusing the targeted news organizations of inaccurate reporting, political bias, and compromising national security. A federal judge has since ordered the administration to temporarily restore those credentials while a legal challenge filed by the news outlets moves through the courts.
-
Pending court approval, settlement would allow Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery to move forward with their controversial merger.
-
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said the states’ lawsuit is necessary to bring transparency to a media merger that has been politicized.
-
The bill, meant to create clarity about what public officials can call and text about outside of public meetings, would be Gov. Kotek’s only veto following 2026 session.
-
Attorney General Dan Rayfield warns merge of KOIN-TV and KGW-TV’s parent companies would damage local news across the state and nation.
-
A bill meant to create clarity about what public officials can call and text about outside of public meetings is creating more confusion, press advocates said.
-
This January, Jefferson Public Radio was selected as a 2026 newsroom partner by Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country as a way to strengthen coverage of under-covered communities and issues.
-
Gov. Gavin Newsom included no new funding for local journalism in his recent budget proposal, walking back an August 2024 deal with Google to commit $175 million over five years to help the diminishing industry.
-
With less than a week left in this year’s session, the bill was referred back to a legislative committee. Lawmakers will be hard-pressed to revive it in time.
-
Rep. Darin Harbick’s son was at the Jan. 6 insurrection four years ago, but the lawmaker took issue with a Eugene Weekly story.
-
Southern Oregon’s public radio and television stations could face significant budget shortfalls under a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump.
-
Supporters say the bill could help struggling newsrooms. If it passes, Meta says it would ban Oregon news on its platforms.
-
The city had sued in January to block the release of certain documents.
-
Across the Northwest and the country, citizens are facing longer wait times, steep fees and other obstacles to obtaining government records the law says they deserve.