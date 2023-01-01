Smart Speaker Listening

New developments are happening all the time in the world of smart speakers. Check back here for updates, or contact us.

How to stream JPR on Amazon Echo devices:

"Alexa, play JPR's News & Information Service"

"Alexa, play JPR's Rhythm & News Service"

"Alexa, play JPR's Classics & News Service"

Note: The command "Alexa, play JPR" will play our News & Information service.

Listen to JPR podcasts using a smart speaker:



Open the Amazon Alexa app, then tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap Settings. Scroll down and tap Music & Podcasts. Tap Link New Service, then tap Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Tap Enable to Use, then tap Settings. Tap Link Account, then authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

Currently Alexa can play the following JPR podcasts:

JPR Live Sessions

The Jefferson Exchange

Rogue Sounds

Underground History

Example commands:



"Alexa, play the podcast [podcast title]"

"Alexa, skip ahead 30 seconds"

"Alexa, play the previous episode"

"Alexa, play the next episode"

For a complete list of JPR podcasts, click here.