© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turnstyles
RHYTHM & NEWS: MON-FRI • 10PM-3AM | SUN • 12AM-5AM | SUN • 12AM-5AM
Hosted by Sam Fuqua

From Ambient to Zydeco, Turnstyles presents a unique freeform music mix. We dig through the deepest crates, curating an irresistible and accessible blend of exciting new discoveries and prized lost gems. Created by a team of passionate radio veterans including Joel Davis, John Schaefer, and host Sam Fuqua - Turnstyles continues to supplement your daily radio broadcasts with a selection of underheard, overlooked recordings.