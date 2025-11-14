© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

First Annual Ashland Sarcasm Festival Weekend set for Dec 5-7

By Vanessa Finney
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:48 PM PST
Ashland Sarcasm Festival cat logo
Ashland Sarcasm Festival

The first annual Ashland Sarcasm Festival is set for December 5-7. The festival is a weekend long celebration of all things snark, satire, and side-eye with shows headlined by artists from all across the West Coast.

Vanessa Finney visits with guests Karolina Lavagnino, the Sarcasm Festival's Marketing & Public Relations Manager and Matt Hoffman, the Sarcasm Festival's Creative Director.

Expect comedy, music, theater, game show, drag, and irreverent fun that skewers and salutes the beautiful weirdness of Ashland.

Venues include Angus Bowmer Theatre, Brickroom, Liquid Lounge, Resistance Wine Co, Ashland Springs Hotel, White Rabbit, and Local 31 Pub.

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney