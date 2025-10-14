Ashland opens free drop center for hard-to-recycle materials—first in nation

Ashland leads the way in opening the first free hard-to-recycle drop center in the nation. More than 140 more sites expected to open across Oregon. Joining the Exchange to offer more insight is Alex Bertolucci, the Oregon Communications Manager at Circular Action Alliance.

The Ashland site is the first of its kind in the country that is funded by the brands and companies that make packaging and paper products. Oregon is the first of several states where the cost of recycling no longer falls solely on local governments and customers. Instead, brands that make and sell packaging and paper products now help cover the cost of recycling those materials. Learn more RecycleOn.org/Oregon.