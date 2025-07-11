© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | Why do thousands of jail and prison sentences become death sentences?

By Mike Green
Published July 11, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
An image of the author, Homer Venters, next to the cover of "Outbreak Behind Bars"

Dr. Homer Venters is the former Chief Medical Officer of the New York City jail system. He currently works as a Federal Monitor of health services in several jail and prison settings and is an adjunct faculty member at New York University's College of Global Public Health. He’s also the author of ""Life and Death in Riker's Island.""

His latest book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is titled, “Outbreak Behind Bars: Spider Bites, Human Rights, and the Unseen Danger to Public Health.” Dr. Homer Venters joins the Exchange to discuss."

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
