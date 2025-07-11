Mon 9AM | Why do thousands of jail and prison sentences become death sentences?

Dr. Homer Venters is the former Chief Medical Officer of the New York City jail system. He currently works as a Federal Monitor of health services in several jail and prison settings and is an adjunct faculty member at New York University's College of Global Public Health. He’s also the author of ""Life and Death in Riker's Island.""

His latest book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is titled, “Outbreak Behind Bars: Spider Bites, Human Rights, and the Unseen Danger to Public Health.” Dr. Homer Venters joins the Exchange to discuss."