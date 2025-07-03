Fri 9:40 | New neighborhood wine shop in Ashland offers a creative selection and community

Josh Dorcak, Chef-Owner of the renown MAS restaurant in Ashland and sommelier Lin Stone, the manager of Josh's new Good Juice Wine shop, join host Will Smith to discuss the new neighborhood wine bar. As the only wine shop in Ashland, they aim to fill a gap in the market by offering a thoughtfully curated selection from around the world in a friendly, accessible, community-oriented atmosphere.

Lin prioritizes wineries with low-intervention, natural wine making-processes that let " the wine be what it was meant to be." Her inventory includes Old and New World productions that shoppers might not find elsewhere. Also on offer, high-quality Sakes.

Patrons can stop by for a glass or a flight in the store's easy-going atmosphere.

Learn more about events at the store, such as Thursday tasting parties and first Friday block parties on the Good Juice website.

According to our guests, the July 4 block party promises to be extra-special with burgers cooked by the Chef himself, earlier in the day, and Mexican fare in the evening prepared by Jose Calderon from the Tacos Libertad food truck.