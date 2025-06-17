© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

California's Yurok Tribe receives largest land back deal in state history

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 17, 2025 at 11:23 AM PDT
Kayla Salinas from the Yurok Wildlife Department plants native seeds as part of an ongoing project to restore more than 100 acres of prairie habitat in the Blue Creek watershed.
Yurok Tribe
Kayla Salinas from the Yurok Wildlife Department plants native seeds as part of an ongoing project to restore more than 100 acres of prairie habitat in the Blue Creek watershed.

Josh Kling is the Conservation Director at Western Rivers Conservancy and Tiana Williams-Claussen is Director of the Wildlife Department for the Yurok Tribe. Both join the Exchange to discuss a deal with California state agencies that will return more than 47,000 acres of ancestral lands back to the Yurok Tribe.

ABOUT THE DEAL
Western Rivers Conservancy (WRC), the Yurok Tribe, the California Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) and the California State Coastal Conservancy (CSCC) completed the largest single “land back” deal in California history, marking a milestone achievement for conservation and Tribal sovereignty.

The 73 square miles of land along the eastern side of the lower Klamath River are now owned and managed by the Yurok Tribe as the Blue Creek Salmon Sanctuary and Yurok Tribal Community Forest.

Establishing Tribal ownership safeguards the long-term health of this critical ecosystem and culturally significant sites along the Klamath, which is home to one of the most important fall Chinook salmon runs on the West Coast. The conveyance of these lands to the Tribe has more than doubled the Tribe’s land holdings; both California state agencies provided crucial funding to enable this transfer of ownership.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay