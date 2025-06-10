Weds 9AM | 'Fire Works' at ScienceWorks

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum features a special edition of its monthly STEAM Social series on Friday, June 13 from 6 to 8 PM.

This month’s theme, “Fire Works,” highlights the work of Lomakatsi Restoration Project and explores wildfire resilience through the lens of Indigenous knowledge — including cultural fire, Indigenous fire stewardship, ecocultural restoration, ecological science, and community action.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the project and the presentation at ScienceWorks is Belinda Brown, Director of Tribal Partnerships and Chair of the Inter-Tribal Ecosystem Restoration Partnership.

Belinda is a citizen of the Kosealekte Band of the Ajumawi-Atsuge Nation (Pit River Tribe). She has decades of experience in tribal governance, natural resource policy, and Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge (ITEK). Belinda will give a talk at ScienceWorks on the cultural uses of fire by local Indigenous nations and the importance of collaborative restoration.

Cultural Practitioner Virginia Amoroso, a citizen of the Ajumawi Band of the Ajumawi-Atsuge Nation (Pit River Tribe) and Shasta descendant will guide a basket weaving activity, offer native plant identification, and share a short film, "Tribal Hands on the Land."

This STEAM Social also marks the launch of a community fundraiser to support ongoing fire education for K-12 students in response to recent federal funding cuts.

In lieu of the usual materials fee, ScienceWorks is inviting attendees to donate to the Fire Education for All campaign supporting Southern Oregon Forest Restoration Collaborative (SOFRC), Lomakatsi, and ScienceWorks in providing fire ecology and ITEK education for local K-12 students.