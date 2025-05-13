Weds 9AM | Teaching Oregon history: Were Oregon's pioneers all White?

The history of Oregon reveals a state that entered the Union in 1859 with an exclusion clause in the state constitution prohibiting Black people from living in the state and owning any property here. The stories of Oregon pioneers speak to the movement of White settlers westward along the Oregon Trail and becoming known as pioneers of the Oregon territory.

But the historical record taught in schools and preserved in libraries and museums often overlooks the activity of Oregon's Black pioneers. Despite legal prohibitions, Black people came to Oregon. But when ... and why?

Joining the Exchange to offer insight into the history of Oregon's Black Pioneers and the Oregon Black Pioneers History Walking Tours in Jacksonville (scheduled for May 17) are two guests:

Mariah Rocker is the Programs and Exhibits Manager at Oregon Black Pioneers organization.

Carter Bond is the Administrative Collections Assistant at the Bowman Museum in Prineville, Oregon

