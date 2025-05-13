© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | Teaching Oregon history: Were Oregon's pioneers all White?

Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:59 PM PDT
Mariah Rocker hosts a table exhibit for the Oregon Black Pioneers.
Mariah Rocker hosts a table exhibit for the Oregon Black Pioneers.

The history of Oregon reveals a state that entered the Union in 1859 with an exclusion clause in the state constitution prohibiting Black people from living in the state and owning any property here. The stories of Oregon pioneers speak to the movement of White settlers westward along the Oregon Trail and becoming known as pioneers of the Oregon territory.

But the historical record taught in schools and preserved in libraries and museums often overlooks the activity of Oregon's Black pioneers. Despite legal prohibitions, Black people came to Oregon. But when ... and why?

Joining the Exchange to offer insight into the history of Oregon's Black Pioneers and the Oregon Black Pioneers History Walking Tours in Jacksonville (scheduled for May 17) are two guests:

Mariah Rocker is the Programs and Exhibits Manager at Oregon Black Pioneers organization.

Carter Bond is the Administrative Collections Assistant at the Bowman Museum in Prineville, Oregon

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
