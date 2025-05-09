Is America for sale? When corporate greed threatens democracy itself

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a law professor at Stetson University and a Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law. She serves on the board of the Mertz Gilmore Foundation and the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. And she’s the author of the new book “CORPORATOCRACY: How to Protect Democracy From Dark Money and Corrupt Politicians.”

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy joins the Exchange to offer insights into her research, which explores the anti-democratic and corrupting effects of corporate spending on our politics and our government. Her book is an evidence-based, well-documented investigation into the long history of corporate exploitation of the political system in America and elsewhere.