NAMIWalks Southern Oregon is taking place in Medford on May 17
Host Andra Hollenbeck and her guests Tiffany Huynh, Leslie Strausfowler, and James Ramirez talk about the upcoming NAMIWalks Southern Oregon event taking place in Medford on May 17.
LOCATION:
Alba Park
301 W Main St,
Medford, OR 97501
Event Route Length: 0.5-1 mile
Beyond fundraising, the event is also about raising awareness, destigmatizing mental illness and building community.
Andra and her guests also discuss the wide range of free resources the organization offers to people with mental illness and those who support them.
Learn more about this year's NAMIwalks here: https://namisouthernoregon.org/