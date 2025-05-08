© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

NAMIWalks Southern Oregon is taking place in Medford on May 17

By Andra Hollenbeck
Published May 8, 2025 at 10:52 AM PDT

Host Andra Hollenbeck and her guests Tiffany Huynh, Leslie Strausfowler, and James Ramirez talk about the upcoming NAMIWalks Southern Oregon event taking place in Medford on May 17.

LOCATION:
Alba Park
301 W Main St,
Medford, OR 97501

Event Route Length: 0.5-1 mile

Beyond fundraising, the event is also about raising awareness, destigmatizing mental illness and building community.

Andra and her guests also discuss the wide range of free resources the organization offers to people with mental illness and those who support them.

Learn more about this year's NAMIwalks here: https://namisouthernoregon.org/

