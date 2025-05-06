© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | What's the impact of proposed federal Medicaid cuts in Shasta County?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:32 AM PDT
New Markets Tax Credit Coalition - Shasta Community Health Center

In Shasta County, approximately 66,000 individuals rely on Partnership HealthPlan of California for their health care needs, according to Brandon Thornock, CEO of Shasta Community Health Center. In a county of roughly 180,000, that’s more than one in three of the entire population. This ratio is even greater in the more rural and frontier parts of Shasta county, where there is a higher prevalence of lower-income individuals and families.

Brandon Thornock, CEO of Shasta Community healthcare, joins the Exchange to discuss.

Many northern Californian residents don’t realize the insurance called "Partnership" is the Medicaid (aka Medi-Cal) provider in the Shasta County region area. In California, the federal government pays 50% of the Medicaid expenses for most services.

Healthcare providers to the lowest income populations rely on reimbursement from Medicaid. The prospect of seeing reductions in reimbursement would have an immediate chilling effect, or worse, said Thornock in an article in the Redding Record Searchlight. It could mean scaling down healthcare services and/or remove some services altogether.

KFF

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay