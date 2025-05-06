Weds 9:25 | The Triple Nickles: Black smokejumpers and paratroopers in Oregon

The "Triple Nickles" was an army unit that became a pioneer in airborne operations, from firefighting to atomic warfare. As the Army pushed Black Soldiers to menial jobs, the Triple Nickles became the first Black parachute infantry battalion and found a welcoming home in the airborne community, and an important mission in Oregon during the war.

Joining the Exchange are two guests:

Murry Taylor is a retired smokejumper with the Bureau and Land Management and Forest Service in Oregon after 26 seasons. He's author of "Jumping Fire: A Smokejumpers Memoir of Fighting Wildfire."

Dr. Robert "Bob" Bartlett is a researcher, writer and storyteller. He holds a PhD in Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University and is a retired faculty member. He's also a veteran of the Vietnam War and life member of the 555th Parachute Infantry Association and National Smokejumpers Association. Bob has been telling the story of the 555th Triple Nickles for a decade.

WATCH PBS STORY OF THE TRIPLE NICKLES (8 mins)