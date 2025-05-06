© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | The Triple Nickles: Black smokejumpers and paratroopers in Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:17 AM PDT
Dr. Bob Bartlett is an army veteran who tells the story of the all-Black 555th Army Parachute Infantry known as the "Triple Nickles."
SOPBS
The "Triple Nickles" was an army unit that became a pioneer in airborne operations, from firefighting to atomic warfare. As the Army pushed Black Soldiers to menial jobs, the Triple Nickles became the first Black parachute infantry battalion and found a welcoming home in the airborne community, and an important mission in Oregon during the war.

Joining the Exchange are two guests:

Murry Taylor is a retired smokejumper with the Bureau and Land Management and Forest Service in Oregon after 26 seasons. He's author of "Jumping Fire: A Smokejumpers Memoir of Fighting Wildfire."

Dr. Robert "Bob" Bartlett is a researcher, writer and storyteller. He holds a PhD in Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University and is a retired faculty member. He's also a veteran of the Vietnam War and life member of the 555th Parachute Infantry Association and National Smokejumpers Association. Bob has been telling the story of the 555th Triple Nickles for a decade.

WATCH PBS STORY OF THE TRIPLE NICKLES (8 mins)

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay