An all-women team of mountain climbers known as the "Denali Damsels" did the impossible

Cassidy Randall is the author of "Thirty Below: The Harrowing and Heroic Story of the First All-Women's Ascent of Denali."

Cassidy Randall joins the Exchange to tell the true story of a group of women strangers who came together to climb one of the most dangerous mountains in the world in 1970, Denali. Towering more than 20,000 feet in Alaska and shrouded in volatile weather most of the time, the mountain has claimed numerous lives. And for those that survive, their lives are forever changed.

"Thirty Below" is the story of a group of women who formed friendships and a team, then ventured up a mountain that would nearly cost them their lives. It did, however, cost them their friendships. What happened on that mountain is a true story hidden from the world ... until now.