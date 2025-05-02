© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

An all-women team of mountain climbers known as the "Denali Damsels" did the impossible

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 2, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT

Cassidy Randall is the author of "Thirty Below: The Harrowing and Heroic Story of the First All-Women's Ascent of Denali."

Cassidy Randall joins the Exchange to tell the true story of a group of women strangers who came together to climb one of the most dangerous mountains in the world in 1970, Denali. Towering more than 20,000 feet in Alaska and shrouded in volatile weather most of the time, the mountain has claimed numerous lives. And for those that survive, their lives are forever changed.

"Thirty Below" is the story of a group of women who formed friendships and a team, then ventured up a mountain that would nearly cost them their lives. It did, however, cost them their friendships. What happened on that mountain is a true story hidden from the world ... until now.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
