NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Features: Addiction recovery school delay; arts funding drought; elderly homeless

By JPR News Team
Published May 2, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Gregory Sovick in his apartment in Redding, California.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
Gregory Sovick in his apartment in Redding, California.

In this week's News Feature Showcase, the JX's Charlie Zimmermann introduces three recent news stories from our region.

Jane Vaughan, JPR: State budget cuts may delay Jackson County addiction recovery school

Kendra Schertell & Sajina Shrestha, KLCC: Oregon arts advocates want more state support as federal funding wanes

Jane Vaughan, JPR: 'I couldn't afford it': Older adults are being priced out and ending up homeless

