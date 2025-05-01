Medford doc's viral podcast reveals research into telepathic autistic kids

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

A viral podcast showcases a Medford doctor’s research into whether some children with autism can communicate telepathically. But the fiercest debate isn’t about mind reading — it’s about a method used to help some people spell out words, and whether they are truly speaking for themselves.

A growing number of older adults are ending up homeless for the first time — often after a lifetime of work. With few options, little support and growing health risks, being older and homeless comes with unique difficulties.

Klamath Falls airport wants to land an airline. A new state bill could help.