'Tomorrow Needs You': Leaders respond to troubling trend of suicide in the Rogue Valley

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, in partnership with the United Way of Jackson County, launched the suicide prevention initiative "Tomorrow Needs You" to bring awareness, education, and hope to those struggling with mental health challenges.

Bob Wise is Vice President and General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5.

Dee Anne Everson is CEO and Executive Director of the United Way of Jackson County.

They joined JPR host Mike Green on the Jefferson Exchange on April 22, 2025.

This initiative follows calls from local leaders to continue the original suicide prevention project, the Emmy® Award-winning "In This Together," ensuring that its life-saving message remains active in the community.

For several years, the United Way of Jackson County partnered with KOBI-TV / NBC5 on the messaging campaign, "In This Together." It was a suicide prevention and mental wellness program supported by many partners, won many awards, and helped saved lives. It wrapped up two years ago and the need is still so great.

The new campaign’s mission is to raise awareness again about suicide prevention, encourage help-seeking behavior, reduce stigma, foster meaningful connections, and inspire supportive actions.