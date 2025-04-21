© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

'Tomorrow Needs You': Leaders respond to troubling trend of suicide in the Rogue Valley

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 21, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Still image from KOBI-TV5 video "Tomorrow Needs You: You Are Not Alone" mental wellness campaign.
KOBI-TV/NBC5
KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, in partnership with the United Way of Jackson County, launched the suicide prevention initiative "Tomorrow Needs You" to bring awareness, education, and hope to those struggling with mental health challenges.

Joining the Exchange are co-leaders of the messaging campaign:

Bob Wise is Vice President and General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5.

Dee Anne Everson is CEO and Executive Director of the United Way of Jackson County.

Bob Wise is Vice President and General Manager of KOBI-TV / NBC5 and KOTI-TV / NBC2 and Dee Anne Everson is CEO and Executive Director of the United Way of Jackson County. They joined JPR host Mike Green on the Jefferson Exchange on April 22, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
This initiative follows calls from local leaders to continue the original suicide prevention project, the Emmy® Award-winning "In This Together," ensuring that its life-saving message remains active in the community.

For several years, the United Way of Jackson County partnered with KOBI-TV / NBC5 on the messaging campaign, "In This Together." It was a suicide prevention and mental wellness program supported by many partners, won many awards, and helped saved lives. It wrapped up two years ago and the need is still so great.

The new campaign’s mission is to raise awareness again about suicide prevention, encourage help-seeking behavior, reduce stigma, foster meaningful connections, and inspire supportive actions.

Through powerful stories and resources, "Tomorrow Needs You" reminds people to check in on their loved ones and emphasize that no one is alone.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
