Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Spring Bee School: Education for Beekeepers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 21, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Leslie Lundgren
Leslie Lundgren collects a swarm of bees with her granddaughter.

Leslie Lundgren is a volunteer member of the Southern Oregon Beekeepers Association (SOBA), which offers educational opportunities for beekeepers. Leslie joins the Exchange to talk about honeybees, and particularly about swarms and how the community can take advantage of a free swarm catching service offered by SOBA members.

ABOUT LESLIE LUNDGREN
Leslie is a hobbyist beekeeper starting with three colonies and now sideliner with 46 colonies. She's a current mentor with the Oregon Master Beekeepers Program. She was previously the Beekeeping Educational Outreach Coordinator Club Secretary.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
