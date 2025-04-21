Spring Bee School: Education for Beekeepers

Leslie Lundgren is a volunteer member of the Southern Oregon Beekeepers Association (SOBA), which offers educational opportunities for beekeepers. Leslie joins the Exchange to talk about honeybees, and particularly about swarms and how the community can take advantage of a free swarm catching service offered by SOBA members.

ABOUT LESLIE LUNDGREN

Leslie is a hobbyist beekeeper starting with three colonies and now sideliner with 46 colonies. She's a current mentor with the Oregon Master Beekeepers Program. She was previously the Beekeeping Educational Outreach Coordinator Club Secretary.