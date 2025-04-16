© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Dark Sky Week: The world's largest Dark Sky Sanctuary is in Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 16, 2025 at 10:48 AM PDT

Dark Sky International’s world-wide celebration of dark skies and the need to preserve them from light pollution, known as Dark Sky Week, is April 21-28.

Bob Hackett, Executive Director, Travel Southern Oregon, and JPR Host Mike Green.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Bob Hackett, Executive Director, Travel Southern Oregon, and JPR Host Mike Green.

Joining the Exchange to discuss places in Oregon for Dark Sky viewing is Bob Hackett, Executive Director of Travel Southern Oregon.

DARK SKY PLACES IN SOUTHERN OREGON

Southern Oregon has two premiere Dark Sky places, as certified by Dark Sky International. Lake County is home to the largest Dark Sky Sanctuary in the world, the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Sanctuary, certified in March 2024. And the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve has become the Northwest’s first federal park to designated a Dark Sky Park (February 2025).

Travel Southern Oregon has been leading the way, with Travel Oregon and Dark Sky Oregon, in elevating the conversation about this unique regional resource.

This Dark Sky map timeline compares the changes in light pollution at night since the 1950s.
This Dark Sky map timeline compares the changes in light pollution at night since the 1950s.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay