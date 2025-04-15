Weds 9AM | 'License to Kill' - California reissues licenses to drivers responsible for multiple deaths

The California DMV routinely allows dangerous drivers with horrifying histories to continue to operate on our roadways. Too often they go on to kill. Many keep driving even after they kill. Some go on to kill again.

Robert Lewis is a reporter on the CalMatters investigations team. He joins the Exchange to talk about the Calmatters investigative series titled "License to Kill" and offer insight into this ongoing systemic problem in California.

Example:

Josh Daugherty has a driver's license. His record shows that a 16-year-old girl died in his vehicle after he lost control and flipped it. In a separate driving accident while under the influence of marijuana, his 25-year-old girlfriend was killed when he crashed again. Josh's story is indicative of many others in California who are still licensed to drive.

EXCERPT FROM THE SERIES

"The cases we reviewed cut across demographics and geography. Defendants include farmworkers and a farm owner. They include off-duty police officers and people with lengthy rap sheets, drivers who killed in a fit of rage and others whose recklessness took the lives of those they loved most — high school sweethearts, siblings, children. The tragedies span this vast state. From twisty two-lane mountain roads near the Oregon border to the dusty scrubland touching Mexico. From the crowded streets of San Francisco to the highways of the Inland Empire. From Gold Country, to timber country, to Silicon Valley, to the almond capital of the world. So much death. More people than are killed by guns."