Weds 9:40 | Earth Day Restoration at Yreka Creek seeks volunteers to restore salmon spawning habitat

There's a tiny creek in Yreka that has a huge responsibility in the ecosystem: it is a spawning ground for Coho Salmon. The babies leave the creek and make their way to the ocean. Then they make the journey back as adults to spawn. But the creek has fallen into ecological trouble. Efforts to restore it are underway.

Joining the Exchange is Christy Wheatley. She's the Watershed Stewards Program Corpsmember for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Yreka.

Yreka Watershed Corps

The Watershed Stewards Program, CDFW, and California Trout are hosting a volunteer restoration day at the Lower Yreka Creek Side Channel Project.

Volunteers will plant native species and pull invasive plants on April 19th from 10am to 2pm. This work will benefit native biodiversity, salmonids, and water quality. For directions, more information, and to RSVP, visit YrekaCreek.Eventbrite.com.

Surprisingly the Yreka Creek is a spawning ground for anadromous (go to the sea and come back) like the Coho Salmon. Restoring the creek will provide additional habitat, for juvenile coho salmon in the summer and good spawning grounds for mature Salmon. Travel to and from the ocean from the creek via the Shasta and Klamath rivers. The creek and other tributaries provide safer and more sheltered spawning areas than the larger rivers, especially when there is a lot of rain. The fish go up the creek as far as they can to find gravel, which can have good places to leave eggs etc. Restoring the creek will also benefit other fish and animal species as well as humans.