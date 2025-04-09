Thurs 9AM | What do you say when kids ask, 'What kind of bird is that?'

Daisy Yuhas joins the Exchange to offer parents help in teaching themselves and their kids about the wonderful world of birds. Daisy is the author of "Kids' Field Guide to Birds," which won the National Outdoor Book Award for Children's Books.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Daisy Yuhas is a science journalist based in Austin, Texas. Her love of birds led her to follow Swallows in Alaska and Argentina, count Kestrels in Pennsylvania, boat out to Penguin and Puffin colonies, and seek Dickcissels with physicists on the Illinois prairie. She writes for newspapers and magazines, including the New York Times for Kids and Scientific American.