Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9AM | What do you say when kids ask, 'What kind of bird is that?'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:09 PM PDT
Daisy Yuhas

Daisy Yuhas joins the Exchange to offer parents help in teaching themselves and their kids about the wonderful world of birds. Daisy is the author of "Kids' Field Guide to Birds," which won the National Outdoor Book Award for Children's Books.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Daisy Yuhas is a science journalist based in Austin, Texas. Her love of birds led her to follow Swallows in Alaska and Argentina, count Kestrels in Pennsylvania, boat out to Penguin and Puffin colonies, and seek Dickcissels with physicists on the Illinois prairie. She writes for newspapers and magazines, including the New York Times for Kids and Scientific American.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
