Thurs 9:40 | Vesper Meadow works to restore the beaver population in the 'Beaver State'

Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Vesper Meadow works to restore the beaver population in the 'Beaver State'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 2, 2025 at 10:55 AM PDT
An Oregon beaver swims in a stream.
Ralph Arvesen
/
resilience
An Oregon beaver swims in a stream.

In February, over a dozen beaver enthusiasts donned snowshoes and filed to a headwaters creek in southwest Oregon to watch as five beavers were introduced to their new home. The release marks a milestone for the Vesper Meadow Education Program, which has been rehabilitating wet meadow habitat on private land nearby.

Vesper Meadow GUEST will join the Exchange to shed light on the efforts to strengthen Oregon's beaver population.

Experts and volunteers have spent the past six years setting the table for beavers, said Jeanine Moy, Vesper Meadow’s program director. “We've been partnering with state federal agencies as well as local nonprofits, school groups, artists, independent biologists to get the ecosystem to the point where beavers could come back.”

Beaver dams and activity can help store water, improve water quality, boost biodiversity, and even create firebreaks. But the loss of these “ecosystem engineers,” along with cattle grazing, water diversions and logging, have degraded wet mountain meadows.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
