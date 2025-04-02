Thurs 9:25 | Living with Parkinson's: through the lens of a former doctor with the disease

The National Institutes of Health estimate there are 1 million Americans that have Parkinson's disease. For families experiencing the challenges of Parkinson's disease, our guests will offer insight into what life is like living with Parkinson's for the individual with the disease and their families ... and how to access available resources.

A former doctor with Parkinson's Disease joins the Exchange. Dr. Kathleen Blake is Vice Chair of the People with Parkinson's Advisory Council for the Parkinson's Foundation. Dr. Blake was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017 and has become an active volunteer in the Parkinson’s community. During her 25 years in practice, she was voted Albuquerque’s top cardiologist by her peers. She now serves as vice chair of the Parkinson’s Foundation People with Parkinson's Advisory Council.

Also joining the Exchange is John Lehr, President and CEO of the Parkinson's Foundation. Lehr guides the overall strategy, mission, programs, and resources of the Parkinson's Foundation that make life better for people with PD. He works to expand the Foundation’s research and care initiatives while also working to improve health equity in the Parkinson's community by providing support for populations that have been historically excluded from research and underserved by current efforts.