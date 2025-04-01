Weds 9:40 | Free concerts at SOU: Northwest Percussion Festival

Dr. Terry Longshore, Professor of Music, Artist in Residence, and Director of Percussion Studies joins the Exchange. He's leading the Northwest Percussion Festival in Ashland at SOU scheduled April 4-6. More information on the concerts can be found at SOU events.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

The Northwest Percussion Festival was founded in 1985 by Dr. John Baldwin (Boise State University), Professor Charles Dowd (University of Oregon), and Professor Martin Zyskowski (Eastern Washington University) to give classical percussion ensembles from around the Northwest region a chance to perform for one another and exchange repertoire ideas. The weekend also provides an opportunity for students and their directors to meet in and socialize in an informal environment, and for the music director-conductors of the ensembles to perform solo pieces for the students. The continued growth and success of the NWPF each year is a tribute to the dedication and commitment of the Northwest's percussionists to the advancement of the percussive arts.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

WEEKEND CONCERTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30pm

SOU Percussion Ensemble performs - MRH

Saturday, April 5

Schedule of Events and Free performances (MRH indicates Music Recital Hall | MST indicates the Main Stage Theater next to the MRH). No tickets needed.

9:00am - Eastern Washington University - MRH

10:00 - Boise State University - MST

11:00 - University of Oregon - MRH

12:00pm - University of Washington - MST

2:30 - Guest Artist Concert - Portland Percussion Group featuring soloists Mackxswell & Terry Longshore - MRH

3:30 - Guest Artist Presentation: Mark Applebaum - MST

4:30 - Guest Artist Master Class - Aiyun Huang - MRH

8:00 - Directors Recital - MRH

Sunday, April 6

Schedule of Events and Free performances (MRH indicates Music Recital Hall | MST indicates the Main Stage Theater next to the MRH). No tickets needed.

9:00am - Oregon State University - MST

10:00 - Portland State University - MRH

11:00 - Western Oregon University - MST

12:00 - Central Washington University - MRH

1:00 - Festival End

For more info about the NW Percussion Festival Organization, please visit: https://www.nwperc.org/ or contact Dr. Terry Longshore at longshore@sou.edu