Weds 9:40 | Free concerts at SOU: Northwest Percussion Festival
Dr. Terry Longshore, Professor of Music, Artist in Residence, and Director of Percussion Studies joins the Exchange. He's leading the Northwest Percussion Festival in Ashland at SOU scheduled April 4-6. More information on the concerts can be found at SOU events.
ABOUT THE FESTIVAL
The Northwest Percussion Festival was founded in 1985 by Dr. John Baldwin (Boise State University), Professor Charles Dowd (University of Oregon), and Professor Martin Zyskowski (Eastern Washington University) to give classical percussion ensembles from around the Northwest region a chance to perform for one another and exchange repertoire ideas. The weekend also provides an opportunity for students and their directors to meet in and socialize in an informal environment, and for the music director-conductors of the ensembles to perform solo pieces for the students. The continued growth and success of the NWPF each year is a tribute to the dedication and commitment of the Northwest's percussionists to the advancement of the percussive arts.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30pm
SOU Percussion Ensemble performs - MRH
Saturday, April 5
Schedule of Events and Free performances (MRH indicates Music Recital Hall | MST indicates the Main Stage Theater next to the MRH). No tickets needed.
9:00am - Eastern Washington University - MRH
10:00 - Boise State University - MST
11:00 - University of Oregon - MRH
12:00pm - University of Washington - MST
2:30 - Guest Artist Concert - Portland Percussion Group featuring soloists Mackxswell & Terry Longshore - MRH
3:30 - Guest Artist Presentation: Mark Applebaum - MST
4:30 - Guest Artist Master Class - Aiyun Huang - MRH
8:00 - Directors Recital - MRH
Sunday, April 6
9:00am - Oregon State University - MST
10:00 - Portland State University - MRH
11:00 - Western Oregon University - MST
12:00 - Central Washington University - MRH
1:00 - Festival End
For more info about the NW Percussion Festival Organization, please visit: https://www.nwperc.org/ or contact Dr. Terry Longshore at longshore@sou.edu