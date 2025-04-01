© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Free concerts at SOU: Northwest Percussion Festival

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:22 AM PDT
A medley of previous performances at the Northwest Percussion Festival.
Northwest Percussion Festival
A medley of previous performances at the Northwest Percussion Festival.

Dr. Terry Longshore, Professor of Music, Artist in Residence, and Director of Percussion Studies joins the Exchange. He's leading the Northwest Percussion Festival in Ashland at SOU scheduled April 4-6. More information on the concerts can be found at SOU events.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL
The Northwest Percussion Festival was founded in 1985 by Dr. John Baldwin (Boise State University), Professor Charles Dowd (University of Oregon), and Professor Martin Zyskowski (Eastern Washington University) to give classical percussion ensembles from around the Northwest region a chance to perform for one another and exchange repertoire ideas. The weekend also provides an opportunity for students and their directors to meet in and socialize in an informal environment, and for the music director-conductors of the ensembles to perform solo pieces for the students. The continued growth and success of the NWPF each year is a tribute to the dedication and commitment of the Northwest's percussionists to the advancement of the percussive arts.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

WEEKEND CONCERTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30pm

SOU Percussion Ensemble performs - MRH

Saturday, April 5

Schedule of Events and Free performances (MRH indicates Music Recital Hall | MST indicates the Main Stage Theater next to the MRH). No tickets needed.

9:00am - Eastern Washington University - MRH

10:00 - Boise State University - MST

11:00 - University of Oregon - MRH

12:00pm - University of Washington - MST

2:30 - Guest Artist Concert - Portland Percussion Group featuring soloists Mackxswell & Terry Longshore - MRH

3:30 - Guest Artist Presentation: Mark Applebaum - MST

4:30 - Guest Artist Master Class - Aiyun Huang - MRH

8:00 - Directors Recital - MRH

Sunday, April 6

Schedule of Events and Free performances (MRH indicates Music Recital Hall | MST indicates the Main Stage Theater next to the MRH). No tickets needed.

9:00am - Oregon State University - MST

10:00 - Portland State University - MRH

11:00 - Western Oregon University - MST

12:00 - Central Washington University - MRH

1:00 - Festival End

For more info about the NW Percussion Festival Organization, please visit: https://www.nwperc.org/ or contact Dr. Terry Longshore at longshore@sou.edu

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
