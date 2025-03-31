Tues 9:40 | Medford's historic Holly Theatre is back! But how?

George Kramer joins the Exchange to talk about the restoration of the Holly Theatre in downtown Medford, Oregon.

George is featured in the "Windows in Time" lunchtime speaker series on April 2 and 9, sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society and the Jackson County Library Services. His talk is on "Restoring the Holly Theatre, Who and How.”

April 2: 12pm to 1pm, Large Living Room, Medford Library (In-Person & Online)

April 9: 12pm to 1pm, Gresham Room, Ashland Library (In-Person only)

ABOUT THE HOLLY THEATRE

The Holly Theatre opened in 1930, screened its last movie in 1986, and was near demolition by 2002. Purchased by JeffersonLive in 2011, its restoration has been a long and fascinating journey, interrupted by COVID and other hurdles. This spring, the theatre reopened after a multi-million-dollar restoration that has returned and updated its original interior and exterior for live performance use.

George Kramer, the project’s restoration specialist, will take you behind the scenes, detailing how local craftspeople recreated missing elements and accommodated code requirements and safety issues, all while maintaining the theatre’s historic character. Profusely illustrated with before, in process, and after images, learn how one of the largest restoration projects in Medford’s history happened and about the talented artists who did the work.

George Kramer The Holly Theatre sign being replaced during restoration.

ABOUT GEORGE KRAMER

Ashland resident George Kramer, with a background in history and architecture, has worked to document and restore historic buildings throughout the Pacific Northwest for over three decades. He wrote the nomination documents for downtown Grants Pass, downtown Medford, and all four of the historic districts in Ashland.

In addition to the restoration of the Holly, George served as the historic consultant for the Liberty Theatre, in North Bend, the Egyptian Theatre, in Coos Bay, the Alger Theatre in Lakeview, and the Cascade Theatre, in Redding, California among dozens of other commercial projects.

