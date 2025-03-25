© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Habitat for Humanity targeted by Trump, expands services, invites women to build

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 25, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT

Brandon Thoms, Director of Programs & Operations, joins the Exchange to discuss the expansion of the critical home repair program offered by the Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Brandon Thoms, Director of Programs and Operations at Habitat for Humanity, with JPR Host Mike Green on March 26, 2025.

We'll also learn more about the organization's Women Build celebration and how local H4H programs thrive amid Trump administration's targeting of the national organization, to which he was once a donor.

PROVIDED BY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY WOMEN BUILD

The Women Build 2025 Kickoff Celebration and Orientation will take place on March 27 at 6 PM at the Habitat for Humanity Admin Office:

2201 S. Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR.

Includes drinks, snacks, and an overview of opportunities to get involved.

Participants will have the chance to engage in:

  • Hands-on education classes (Thursday evenings)
  • Fundraising competitions with prizes
  • Women Build Days on the job site
  • A special project day and celebration in May

Women Build encourages individuals to gather friends, family, co-workers, gym buddies and church groups to take part in this transformative initiative. Whether you are an experienced builder or a first-time volunteer, this program provides a welcoming space for learning, leadership, and making a lasting impact.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
