Habitat for Humanity targeted by Trump, expands services, invites women to build

Brandon Thoms, Director of Programs & Operations, joins the Exchange to discuss the expansion of the critical home repair program offered by the Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity.

We'll also learn more about the organization's Women Build celebration and how local H4H programs thrive amid Trump administration's targeting of the national organization, to which he was once a donor.

The Women Build 2025 Kickoff Celebration and Orientation will take place on March 27 at 6 PM at the Habitat for Humanity Admin Office:

2201 S. Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR.

Includes drinks, snacks, and an overview of opportunities to get involved.

Participants will have the chance to engage in:



Hands-on education classes (Thursday evenings)



Fundraising competitions with prizes



Women Build Days on the job site



A special project day and celebration in May

Women Build encourages individuals to gather friends, family, co-workers, gym buddies and church groups to take part in this transformative initiative. Whether you are an experienced builder or a first-time volunteer, this program provides a welcoming space for learning, leadership, and making a lasting impact.

