Tues 9:40 AM | What happened to Oregon's sea otters?

The Coos History Museum will host the April First Tuesday Talk program, “What Happened to Oregon’s Sea Otters?” with Bob Bailey, Board President of the Elakha Alliance, on April 1, 2025, from 6 –7 PM.

Bob Bailey joins the Exchange to discuss.

In the early 1970s, 93 sea otters were flown from Alaska to the Southern Oregon Coast. For nearly ten years, the otters made themselves at home, but gradually their numbers dwindled until they were all gone by 1981. What happened?

Bob Bailey, Board President of the Elakha Alliance, will tell the tale and answer these burning questions at the Coos History Museum, as well as on Zoom, with an admission price of $7 for non-member adults, $3 for youth, $5 for zoom regardless of membership, or FREE for CHM members in person.