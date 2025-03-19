Thurs 9:40 | Women aviators of Oregon featured in new exhibit

Megan Lallier-Barron, Oregon Historical Society curator, joins the Exchange to discuss the newest exhibit, "She Flies with Her Own Wings: Oregon's Golden Age of Aviation." Oregon Historical Society is featuring display of Oregon's women aviators. It began on March 7 in downtown Portland.

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:

"Soar through the history of aviation in the Oregon Historical Society’s newest exhibition, She Flies with Her Own Wings: Oregon’s Golden Age of Aviation. Opening Friday, March 7 in downtown Portland, visitors will discover how the wonder of flight sparked innovation, inspired new aviators, and connected communities during a transformative period in American history.

Featuring video interviews, flight suits, and even a restored plane, "She Flies with Her Own Wings" also profiles noted aviators from the era, including:

Hazel Ying Lee, who in 1933 traveled to China for volunteer service in the Chinese Air Force yet was not allowed to fly for the military because she was a woman. In 1938 she returned to the U.S. and joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) program during the WWII, one of only two Chinese American WASPs.

Dorothy Hester, who held the women’s world record for consecutive outside loops from 1930 to 1989, as well as several other aerobatic records. Hester performed in traveling airshows across Oregon and was a regular performer in Portland’s Rose Festival Airshow, and in 1930 went on a national tour becoming the first woman to be a featured performer at the National Air Races in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Gilbert “Tex” Rankin, who for 16 years operated one of the most notable flight schools in the country. The Rankin School of Flying was one of the first to provide standardized curriculum that would be used nationally by pilots, navigators, and mechanics.

Leah Hing, a Portland-born Chinese American woman pilot who was a frequent participant in local airshows and flying events. Hing was trained in aircraft instrument repair and during WWII volunteered for the Civil Air Patrol.

