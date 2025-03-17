New literacy framework aims to help struggling teens learn to read

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is expanding its effort to create confident and competent readers and writers with the release of Oregon’s Adolescent Literacy Framework.

Joining the Exchange are two guests from the Oregon Department of Education: Alexa Pearson, Assistant Superintendent of Office Teaching, Learning & Assessment; and Angelica Cruz, Director of Literacy.

ODE STATEMENT

The ODE adolescent literacy framework follows the implementation of the Early Literacy Success Initiative by providing guidance and best practices for research-based literacy instruction in middle and high school. As part of ODE’s approach to addressing the academic disparities in scholar data and outcomes, this framework is a key component in our larger vision for academic excellence for Oregon’s students.

Following the release of Oregon’s Early Literacy Framework in 2023, ODE received many requests for the development of a literacy framework to support educators who teach the roughly 309,000 Oregon public school students in middle or high school. In response to these requests, ODE developed Oregon’s Adolescent Literacy Framework.

Oregon’s Adolescent Literacy Framework integrates strategies for advanced language and literacy skills to meet the evolving needs of readers and writers in grades 6 through 12. It includes strategies to support students who enter middle school or high school not yet reading fluently or comprehending text at an expected level.