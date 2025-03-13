Fri 9 AM | Jordan Cove LNG; Josephine County budget; universities in DEI limbo
The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:
Arizona man stumbles upon Jordan Cove LNG project, seeks to revive it
Josephine County has limited success balancing its budget with buyouts
Oregon, California universities in limbo after federal funding threats over DEI
Cal Poly Humboldt activists say Trump orders could have chilling effect on speech