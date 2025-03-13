© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Jordan Cove LNG; Josephine County budget; universities in DEI limbo

By JPR News Team
Published March 13, 2025 at 2:12 PM PDT

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Arizona man stumbles upon Jordan Cove LNG project, seeks to revive it

Josephine County has limited success balancing its budget with buyouts

Oregon, California universities in limbo after federal funding threats over DEI

Cal Poly Humboldt activists say Trump orders could have chilling effect on speech

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
See stories by JPR News Team