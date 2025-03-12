© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

She's the lone voice of local news in her region

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 12, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Brian Duggan
/
KNCC

Across the nation, local news media are dwindling. Lori Gilbert is the only local radio news reporter in Elko Nevada.

Lori joins the Exchange to talk about the challenges and opportunities inherent in being the sole radio news reporter in her region.

In 2023, Lori joined KNCC, the public station that rebroadcasts much of KUNR’s programming from Reno to residents of northern Nevada. Thanks to Lori’s presence, the station now creates and broadcasts its own local news and information segments.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay