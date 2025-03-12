She's the lone voice of local news in her region

Across the nation, local news media are dwindling. Lori Gilbert is the only local radio news reporter in Elko Nevada.

Lori joins the Exchange to talk about the challenges and opportunities inherent in being the sole radio news reporter in her region.

In 2023, Lori joined KNCC, the public station that rebroadcasts much of KUNR’s programming from Reno to residents of northern Nevada. Thanks to Lori’s presence, the station now creates and broadcasts its own local news and information segments.