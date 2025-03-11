© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9 AM | 2025 SOU Queer Indigenous Gathering theme: 'Love is Resistance'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:12 AM PDT
Southern Oregon University

Three guests join the Exchange to discuss this year's Queer Indigenous Gathering at Southern Oregon University:

Dr. Brook Colley is the Chair and Associate Professor of Native American Studies.

Rook Howes is one of the co-emcees for the event. She's an SOU student in her junior year studying history, with a minor in creative writing and gender sexuality and women's studies.

Erika Collier is one of the co-emcees for the event. She's an SOU student in her sophomore year studying Native American studies as well as gender, sexuality, and women's studies.

The 2025 Queer Indigenous Gathering is scheduled for March 12 at 5 pm to 8 pm on the campus of Southern Oregon University. The location of the venue is the Rogue River Room in the Stevenson Union.

Rogue Action Center

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
