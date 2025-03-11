Weds 9 AM | 2025 SOU Queer Indigenous Gathering theme: 'Love is Resistance'

Three guests join the Exchange to discuss this year's Queer Indigenous Gathering at Southern Oregon University:

Dr. Brook Colley is the Chair and Associate Professor of Native American Studies.

Rook Howes is one of the co-emcees for the event. She's an SOU student in her junior year studying history, with a minor in creative writing and gender sexuality and women's studies.

Erika Collier is one of the co-emcees for the event. She's an SOU student in her sophomore year studying Native American studies as well as gender, sexuality, and women's studies.

The 2025 Queer Indigenous Gathering is scheduled for March 12 at 5 pm to 8 pm on the campus of Southern Oregon University. The location of the venue is the Rogue River Room in the Stevenson Union.