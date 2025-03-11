© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | SOU offers new course on 'Living With Climate Change: Rogue Valley'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 11, 2025 at 10:51 AM PDT
SOCAN

This Spring, Southern Oregon Climate Action Now (SOCAN) is is offering a course created in collaboration with the Environmental Science, Policy, and Sustainability Program at SOU. This course based on SOCAN’s Master Climate Protector – A Primer for Action.

Alan Journet of SOCAN and Sydney Combs (student) join the Exchange to discuss ES 131 Living With Climate Change: Rogue Valley.

The SOCAN course formerly known and Master Climate Protector, will run for the second year as an SOU course in the Environmental Science, Policy and Sustainability department where students can take the course to earn three credits, and community members can take it to learn more about climate science.

The new course, taught last year as a Special Studies ES199 course, will again be offered during Spring term 2025. The course is designed for individuals who would like to learn more about the science of climate change and its implications at the global, national and local level as well as actions to address the problem.

