Weds 9:25 | Photographic Timeline: Impact of Climate Change in Oregon

Jim O'Connor is a research geologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS). He joins the exchange to discuss the impact of climate change in Oregon across a 100-year timeline capture in photographs from then and now. "A Changing Landscape" is a new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society.

BACKGROUND:

In the summer of 1920, the U.S. Forest Service launched a three-month expedition to lay the groundwork for a scenic road between Crater Lake and the Columbia River Highway. Led by recreational planner Frederick Cleator, the "Skyline Party" traversed north along the high country of the Cascade Range, with Cleator taking 700 photographs documenting the terrain and scenery.

While the scenic highway never came to be, a recreational trail known as the Oregon Skyline Trail opened to travelers in the summer of 1921. Highlighting the beauty of the Cascades, the Oregon Skyline Trail includes dramatic peaks, glacial lakes, and alpine meadows, connecting Oregonians and tourists to the natural wonders of the state.

One hundred years later, geologist Jim O'Connor followed Cleator's footsteps and recreated 75 of his Skyline Trail photographs -- many taken on the same day and at the same time as the original photographs.

"A Changing Landscape" features a selection of Cleator and O'Connor's photographs, depicting a picturesque stretch of geography, and the ways climate change has altered the mountains, lakes, and terrain throughout the past century.

ABOUT

Jim works for USGS and is a Research Geologist in the Geology, Minerals, Energy, and Geophysics Science Center. He chiefly works on the geology and geomorphology of the Pacific Northwest.

ABOUT THE OREGON HISTORICAL SOCIETY