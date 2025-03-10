'Defiant Requiem' commemoration in musical performance at SOU and film at Varsity Theater

Joining the Exchange are Dr. Jerron Jorgensen, Director of Choral Studies at SOU and Music Director of the Rogue Valley Chorale, and Maestro Murry Sidlin, Founder, President & Artistic Director of The Defiant Requiem Foundation.

Our two guests discuss separate but related events happening in Ashland this week: a public screening of the award-winning documentary film “Defiant Requiem” and the upcoming “SOU Choirs present: ‘Verdi's Requiem’ with the Rogue Valley Chorale.”

Sidlin is the creative producer/music director of the award-winning documentary film "Defiant Requiem," which recounts the story of clandestine performances of Verdi’s Requiem by Jewish prisoners at the Terezín concentration camp during WWII. The documentary was inspired by the concert-drama first created by Sidlin titled “Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín.”

There will be a free public screening of The Defiant Requiem at Ashland’s Varsity Theater on March 12 at 7 pm. Limited seating-

Details at this link.

Dr Jorgesen will be directing “Verdi’s Requiem” the SOU Chamber, Concert, and Alumni Choirs together with the Rogue Valley Choral winter concert on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland.

Friday Masterclass: open to the public on Friday, March 14th from 11:00am–1:00pm in the SOU Recital Hall. The four vocal soloists performing on Saturday and Sunday: soprano Christi McLain, mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein, tenor Justin Staebell, and bass Benjamin Sieverding will be working with SOU students, alumni, and community members.

THE STORY BEHIND VERDI'S REQUIEM