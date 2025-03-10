© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

'Defiant Requiem' commemoration in musical performance at SOU and film at Varsity Theater

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 10, 2025 at 1:09 PM PDT
"Defiant Requiem" performance at the Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD on April 20, 2022.
Defiant Requiem Foundation
"Defiant Requiem" performance at the Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD on April 20, 2022.

Joining the Exchange are Dr. Jerron Jorgensen, Director of Choral Studies at SOU and Music Director of the Rogue Valley Chorale, and Maestro Murry Sidlin, Founder, President & Artistic Director of The Defiant Requiem Foundation.

Our two guests discuss separate but related events happening in Ashland this week: a public screening of the award-winning documentary film “Defiant Requiem” and the upcoming “SOU Choirs present: ‘Verdi's Requiem’ with the Rogue Valley Chorale.”

Sidlin is the creative producer/music director of the award-winning documentary film "Defiant Requiem," which recounts the story of clandestine performances of Verdi’s Requiem by Jewish prisoners at the Terezín concentration camp during WWII. The documentary was inspired by the concert-drama first created by Sidlin titled “Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín.”

There will be a free public screening of The Defiant Requiem at Ashland’s Varsity Theater on March 12 at 7 pm. Limited seating-

Details at this link.

Dr Jorgesen will be directing “Verdi’s Requiem” the SOU Chamber, Concert, and Alumni Choirs together with the Rogue Valley Choral winter concert on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland.

Friday Masterclass: open to the public on Friday, March 14th from 11:00am–1:00pm in the SOU Recital Hall. The four vocal soloists performing on Saturday and Sunday: soprano Christi McLain, mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein, tenor Justin Staebell, and bass Benjamin Sieverding will be working with SOU students, alumni, and community members.

THE STORY BEHIND VERDI'S REQUIEM

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
