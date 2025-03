[Fri 9 AM | NW forest plan; Cal Poly budget; mental health crises; chicks] The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Update on the Northwest Forest Plan

Cal Poly Humboldt plans for budget cuts amid enrollment and funding shortfalls

Ninth Circuit ruling is reshaping police responses to mental health crises

The scramble for backyard chickens in the Rogue Valley