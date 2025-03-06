© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Debra Whitman on age-friendly cities in Oregon

By Vanessa Finney
Published March 6, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST

When Deb Whitman and her husband Glenn exchanged vows in 1999, they promised to love each other until they were 103. To some, the optimism sounded like a joke. But as an expert on aging, Deb knew the odds were in their favor to live that long: They were fit, well educated, and financially secure—all factors that boost life expectancy. So they conducted their lives and retirement planning with that age as a target. Her husband's heart attack on a hike at age 46, though, started her mission to determine why some of us live much longer and healthier lives than others. She shares her findings and recommendations in her new book, “The Second Fifty: Answers to the Seven Big Questions of Midlife and Beyond.”

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
